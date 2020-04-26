Ashley Tisdale Stuns In A Cheeky Black Bikini As She Leaps Onto A Llama Pool Float

Ashley revealed that her inflatable llama is named Sheila.

Ashley Tisdale shared a sun-drenched love story with her fans, and the actress’ costar in her romantic short film was rather unusual. She was an inflatable pool float shaped like a llama.

On Saturday, Ashley took to Instagram to share her silly video with her 12.4 million followers. The setting was a pool, and the 34-year-old High School Musical star was dressed to take a dip. She was rocking a black bikini that included a sporty top with a scoop neck and thin spaghetti straps. Ashley’s matching bottoms had a cheeky back that put her pert posterior on full display. However, she didn’t immediately flash her backside in her video.

The video began with a shot of Ashley’s peaceful pool. A large ride-on pool float shaped like a cartoon llama was gently rocking back and forth on the water. The inflatable llama had a long neck, big ears, and a colorful painted-on halter. Its back was a large disk shape that provided plenty of room for a rider to stretch out. The llama even had a tail and stout legs. In the caption of her post, Ashley revealed that her floating llama is named Sheila.

After a brief moment of calm, Ashley suddenly appeared on the side of the pool. She was trying to leap onto Sheila’s back after getting a running start. However, she didn’t manage to stay on the float. Instead, she grabbed the llama around the neck and flipped it upside down as she landed in the water.

Ashley’s video then cut to a slow-motion shot of the actress attempting to climb onto the llama’s slippery back from the water. Unfortunately, the float kept tilting towards her, making this a difficult feat.

Ashley was also shown using the steps near the edge of the pool to take another shot at getting on the float. After jumping on it, she quickly rolled over on her back. However, she ended up sliding off again and flipping Sheila over.

Throughout her ordeal, Ashley kept smiling and laughing. She used the romantic Ben E. King song “Stand by Me” as the soundtrack for her goofy video, and she joked that it was meant to portray “a love story.”

As of this writing, Ashley’s video has racked up over 98,000 likes.

“The iconic duo we never thought we needed,” read one response to her post.

“Guess your husband is pretty jealous she hot,” another fan quipped.

“COUPLE GOALS,” wrote another admirer.

Before they got to watch the adventures of Ashley and Sheila, fans got to see Ashley and most of the High School Musical cast virtually reunite for The Disney Family Singalong special. Zac Efron was the only major cast member who didn’t appear on the musical television event.