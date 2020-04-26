Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Show Off Their Core Strength In Amazing TikTok Wine-Drinking Video

The 'Dancing With the Stars' couple got creative while quarantining.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy just debuted a new trick on TikTok. The popular Dancing with the Stars couple posted an unexpected clip to the video-sharing platform and it left their fans mesmerized.

In the video, which was also posted Instagram, Peta is wearing casual sweats and a long-sleeved tee, while her shirtless husband sports salmon-colored track pants and a backward baseball cap. The pretty 33-year-old pro dancer holds the bottom to a wine glass in her mouth as her hunky husband sits behind her. Peta then leans backward with the glass still in her mouth as she gently tips the red wine into Maks’ mouth while he rocks back behind her. The two stars’ core strength is apparent as they nail the trick.

In the caption to the post, Peta noted that the duo attempted the stunning feat eight times and that Maks was now “pretty tipsy.” The two-time Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion also revealed that she caved and joined TikTok, but she warned fans not to expect “good dancing” on her page. Instead, she plans to share “funny sh*t,” like the wine-drinking stunt.

In comments to the post, fans raved about Maks and Peta’s new skill, with many commenters noting that the amazing video “made” their quarantine.

“This is the workout I can get behind,” one fan wrote.

“Now I dare you to put that in a dance act,” another challenged the couple.

“This is sooooo funny!!! You guys can go on Cirque du Soleil with that!” a third fan wrote.

“Your TikTok account is already bound to be hilarious if this is any indication of what’s to come,” another fan wrote to Peta.

Maks also shared another version of the trick to Instagram, which caused fans to ask him how many glasses of wine he had while practicing. Others begged the Dancing with the Stars veteran to “please” share some dance video on TikTok. There’s no doubt it would be interesting to see Maks and Peta outside of their usual ballroom element and doing the “Savage Challenge” or one of the many other viral dances that currently dominate the social media site.

Peta and Maks have been regularly posting to social media as they quarantine with their son Shai amid the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to their new TikTok trick, the Dancing with the Stars couple has shared free dance lessons and workouts with their fans.