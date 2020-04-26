Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Enjoys The Great Outdoors With Her Family

Joy and Austin enjoy some quality family time with Gideon before the new baby comes.

It seems that being outdoors makes Joy-Anna Duggar very happy. That was apparent in her latest Instagram post that she shared on Saturday. The Counting On star took to the social media platform to share a series of photos of husband, Austin Forsyth, and their 2-year-old son Gideon, as they took to the wilderness for a day of exploring and fishing together.

Joy-Anna looks fresh-faced and very happy to be getting some fresh air as she took a hike with her family of three. She is now about six months along in her pregnancy, but she didn’t let that stop her from getting in some needed exercise. She and Austin always seem to get outside every chance that they can get. The reality stars are seen in the first snap posing for the camera together as a family. Joy is wearing a red plaid shirt that she left unbuttoned with a grey t-shirt underneath. You can barely see just a hint of her growing baby bump.

The Duggar daughter has her long hair pulled back into a pony tail to keep it off of her face during their hike. She doesn’t appear to have any make up on this time, but her followers think that she is beautiful either way. They also adore Gideon’s smiley face.

“Gideon is literally the smiliest little guy I’ve ever seen,” one of her followers said.

“Pretty sure that is the happiest kid ever.” another fan toted.

In the same photo, Austin is holding onto Gideon as they are both smiling big for the camera. Austin has a pair of binoculars around his neck, so it looks like they are definitely going to check some things out.

The second snapshot is a sweet closeup of Joy-Anna Duggar and Gideon together. In yet another picture, Austin is teaching his son to fish. They are both holding onto the fishing pole as Gideon’s daddy is helping him. Austin has his own Instagram account now where he also posted a couple of cute photos of him and Gideon. He indicated that they were fishing in grandpa’s lake. As seen in the second snap, they ended up catching at least one fish and Gideon looks pretty excited about his accomplishment.

In a previous Instagram snap that Joy-Anna shared recently, she was glowing as she and Gideon were taking a drive in their car. The little guy will be having a baby sister this summer as the TLC stars will be welcoming a daughter in just a few short weeks.