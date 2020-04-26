Cosplay Model Liz Katz Rocks A Tiny Camouflage Tube Dress And Adds Fuel To Pregnancy Speculation

Liz made a joke about her outfit's print.

Cosplay model Liz Katz has never been shy about showing off her curves, and now she has many of her fans convinced that she’s also been flaunting a growing baby bump in her latest social media updates.

Liz seemed to address the rampant pregnancy speculation in the Instagram post that she shared on Saturday. The sharp-witted cosplayer used the outfit that she was wearing and her signature sense of humor to respond to the baby talk without outright confirming that she’s pregnant.

Liz was pictured rocking a tiny tube dress that clung to her curves. It featured a classic camouflage print in various shades of green, tan, and black. The strapless garment was so short that it just barely covered up Liz’s crotch area, so the model was showing off almost every inch of her shapely thighs.

The skintight dress exposed a small amount of Liz’s ample cleavage, and it was digging into her chest to create a little spillage. The garment also showed off the curve of Liz’s round stomach. She was standing at a slight angle with her hands pressed against her hips on both sides of the apparent baby bump. This pose drew even more attention to her midsection.

Liz was wearing her layered blond hair down with a slight side part. It was difficult to tell whether she was sporting any makeup. Her skin was flawless, and her cheeks were slightly pink. Her full lips were a pale nude hue, and she didn’t appear to be wearing any mascara or other dark eye makeup.

The model’s photo was taken in front of her bathtub and the cabinets in her bathroom, both of which were white. An open window provided soft, natural lighting.

In the caption of her post, Liz joked about how her dress’ camo print wasn’t “hiding anything.” The emoji she chose to punctuate her remark was a face with one eyebrow raised.

As of this writing, Liz’s post has been liked over 47,000 times. Many of the model’s followers took her caption as an admission that she is, indeed, expecting.

“The baby looks good on you,” read one response to her post.

“Nothing prettier than a pregnant woman!!!!!!” another commenter wrote.

Others made suggestive comments and jokes about her dress.

“Why is there just a floating head, arms and half legs?” one fan quipped.

“It doesn’t need to. You look beautiful baby momma,” another admirer remarked.

A few of Liz’s followers also asked about the identity of the father of her unborn child, but she didn’t respond to their queries.