Kaley Cuoco Goes Makeup-Free In A Muumuu & Johnny Galecki Makes A Hilarious Comment About Her Husband

Kaley and her husband posed outside their new Hidden Hills home.

Kaley Cuoco looked amazing with no makeup in a snapshot that was taken outside her new Hidden Hills mansion, which she described as her “natural habitat.” However, one of her former costars on The Big Bang Theory, Johnny Galecki, was more focused on her husband’s face.

On Saturday, Kaley took to Instagram to share the photo with her 5.9 million Instagram followers. Her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, was holding the camera in front of himself and his wife to snap a selfie. Kaley, 34, was fresh-faced, and her skin looked flawless. However, her long blond hair was a bit wild. She was wearing it pushed over to the side so that it made a tall, rounded wave on top of her head. Her layered locks were completely covering up her left eye. She and Karl were both squinting in the bright sunlight.

Kaley was rocking a sleeveless muumuu that featured a black-and-white Southwestern print. The actress was only pictured from the chest up, but she provided a better look at her comfy frock in a photo uploaded to her Instagram stories. The baggy garment had a plunging back, and it was so long that it pooled on the floor. Kaley wrote that she wore the muumuu in her pool, and “it dries in seconds.” She also revealed that she got it from Show Me Your Mumu.

Karl was wearing a gray T-shirt, and his chin-length blond hair was styled similarly to his wife’s. However, his deep side part wasn’t quite as dramatic; his hair was laying down flat on top of his head. Karl was also rocking a long, scraggly beard. This is what captured Johnny’s attention and inspired him to make a comment that was met with a large number of various laughing emoji from Kaley’s Instagram followers.

“If, God forbid, something happens to me can my child live in Karl’s goatee?” Kaley’s former costar wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Johnny and his girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Avery, last December. Kaley, who dated Johnny in real life years ago, told Us Weekly that Johnny is a great dad, so it’s unlikely that he’ll actually let his son move into Karl’s facial hair.

Kaley said that Johnny often sends her pictures of Avery, and she and Johnny both keep in touch with their other Big Bang Theory costars via group chat. However, luckily for fans of the popular show’s cast, Kunal Nayyar decided to share his own thoughts on Karl’s beard on Kaley’s more public Instagram page.

“Karl’s been watching a lot of tiger king,” Kunal quipped.

So far, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg, Jim Parsons, and Melissa Rauch haven’t yet joined their former castmates in roasting Karl’s beard.