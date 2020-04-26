Laura Amy Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In A Skimpy Crop Top & Shorts

Aussie bombshell Laura Amy thrilled fans with another sultry Instagram update this morning, showing off her fit figure in sexy sportswear. The fitness model crammed her ample bust into a snug crop top that flaunted her cleavage, slipping on a pair of tight-fitting shorts to complete the look. The skimpy ensemble was just as chic as it was revealing, sporting a bubblegum-pink color that flattered her golden tan. In the caption, Laura credited local fashion brand Ryderwear for the set, adding a cherry-blossom emoji to mirror the color of her outfit.

The two-piece perfectly showcased her sculpted physique, baring her midriff and showing her abs. The top hemmed just below the chest line, putting her toned midsection on full display. It had a scooped neckline that offered a great view of her busty assets, and was inscribed with the brand’s name written in white font across the front. Thin spaghetti straps framed her generous decolletage area, further luring the gaze to her shapely chest.

Meanwhile, the bottoms boasted a high waistline that rose up to her belly button, spotlighting her tiny waist. The item featured drawstrings on the sides and was slightly pulled up, which gave it a ruched appearance around the hips. The cheeky shorts completely exposed her thighs, with the overall ensemble showing a great deal of skin.

Laura topped off her look with a black baseball cap. She added some bling with her customary gold bangle bracelet, which she wore high on her forearm. The model sported her usual glam look, opting for a face-full of makeup that included long, curled eyelashes, contoured eyebrows, and a matte, skin-toned shade on her plump lips. The makeup application was complete with blush and highlighter.

The Sydney-based beauty traded her long tresses for a stylish wig, which sported the same raven color as her natural hair. She accessorized with an eye-popping stiletto manicure, painting her nails with clear polish and only coloring the tips lilac.

Laura showed off the look while posing in her kitchen. The 28-year-old was sitting on a bar stool, fixing the camera with an intense gaze. She had one leg perched up on the footrest and held her hand on her knee, cocking her shoulder. Her other hand was raised in the air as she seemingly played with a lock of hair. Although the photo was cropped at the knee, the pose revealed that she was wearing white socks and sneakers.

The upload stirred a lot of reaction among her fans, reeling in more than 9,500 likes and 205 comments, all within the first three hours of going live. Followers showered the model with praise for the hot look, saying they “can’t deal” and telling her she was a “hottie” and an “angel.”

“Pretty in pink Laura,” wrote one person, who further expressed their adoration with four growing-heart emoji and a pair of kiss-mark emoji.

“My goodness,” penned another, adding three heart-eyes emoji.

“I love ur look, that’s sexy, and you are gorgeous and beautiful and absolutely stunning babe,” gushed a third Instagram user.

“So goddamn sexy, love your hair too such a beauty,” read a fourth message, trailed by two fire emoji and three heart-eyes emoji.

Laura boasts a long-standing collaboration with Ryderwear, which specializes in gym and workout clothes. The sizzling brunette frequently models their designs on her Instagram page, and recently has showcased a pair of mesh leggings that proved very popular with her fans, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.