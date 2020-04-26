Miley Cyrus Performs Stunning Pink Floyd Cover In Star-Studded ‘SNl At-Home’ Episode

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer performed a jaw-dropping version of the English rock band's 1975 classic, 'Wish You Were Here.'

Miley Cyrus was a surprise musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s second at-home edition.

The star-studded special episode of NBC’s late-night show featured Miley, Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd, Adam Sandler all appearing on the show from home.

After receiving a virtual introduction by Pitt, who hilariously opened the show as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Miley appeared outside next to a lit fire pit. Instead of singing one of her own hit songs, the 27-year-old singer performed a cover of Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” amid red mood lighting. Lone acoustic guitar player Andrew Watt – who practiced excellent social distancing by sitting nowhere near Miley –accompanied her on the 1975 rock classic. Miley was dressed in all black and kept her hair and makeup simple as she crooned the classic tune alongside the roaring fire.

It’s no surprise that fans were blown away by Miley’s heartfelt classic rock cover, and she made some new fans as well. In comments to Saturday Night Live’s YouTube video of the performance, viewers reacted to Miley’s surprise appearance, with some comparing her to Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks.

“She gets an A in my book, I think this might be just what we needed,” one fan wrote.

“No disclaimer necessary,” another added. “Miley Cyrus understood those lyrics. She earned my grateful tears.”

“This proves Hannah Montana has finally matured and grown up,” a third fan wrote referencing Miley’s former Disney Channel sitcom.

“I’m sure David Gilmour and Roger Waters are proud of this performance in this pandemic era… be strong be safe be healthy,” another wrote.

Of course, longtime fans know that Miley has no problem pulling off a classic rock cover. Just before the pandemic, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker performed at the Morrison Hotel 50th anniversary show in Los Angeles, according to Rolling Stone. Miley and Watt performed The Doors’ “Roadhouse Blues” during the special anniversary show in February and were even joined by original Doors guitarist Robby Krieger on the 1970 song.

Miley previously appeared on SNL’s stage at Studio 8H In December 2018, when she performed her hit “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” alongside collaborator Mark Ronson and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with guest Sean Lennon.

The first Saturday Night Live At-Home episode on April 11 featured virtual guests host Tom Hanks hosted and Coldplay’s Chris Martin as musical guest. Martin performed the quarantine-worthy Bob Dylan classic “Shelter from the Storm” during his remote SNL guest spot.