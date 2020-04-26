Eve Explains Why She Thinks Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are The Perfect Match

Rap star Eve will host the Youth Emerging Stronger at Home Virtual Gala on Sunday, April 26, and exclusively spoke to US Weekly ahead of the event. Despite coming from two very different worlds, she explained why she thinks Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship works well.

“I’ve gotten to see them up close and personal a few times and I love the way he loves her and vice versa,” Eve said.

“He seems like her anchor and… we all need that.”

When their relationship was first made public, Shelton had just ended his marriage to country singer Miranda Lambert.

Around the same time, Stefani had just finalized her divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. The pair had been married for over a decade and share three sons together — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6.

According to In Touch Weekly, Shelton and Stefani first met when working on The Voice back in 2014 but didn’t hit things off until the following year.

For Eve and Stefani, their friendship goes way back. The duo first collaborated on the rapper’s smash hit “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” in 2001. The track earned themselves a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. A couple of years later, they teamed up again on “Rich Girl,” which is taken from Stefani’s first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. Eve supported Stefani on her 2016 tour and have both kept in touch with each other over the years.

From the outside, it may appear that Shelton and Stefani don’t have a lot in common. However, Eve insists that’s what makes their relationship work.

“He’s such a good dude,” she continued.

“She’s such a cool, bubbly person. You wouldn’t put them together, I think, because of where she comes from in California … and he’s so country, but it works so well.”

A source close to US Weekly in January told the publication that Stefani will do “whatever it takes” to marry Shelton. The “What You Waiting For?” songstress “very much wants the marriage to be recognized by the church” but will still go ahead and marry the country star if an annulment is not granted.

Since Shelton and Stefani made their relationship public, they have become one of pop culture’s most talked-about couples in the past few years.

They recently duetted on the love song “Nobody But You,” which is currently climbing up the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart. Last week, the song re-peaked at No. 18, making it Stefani’s eighth solo song to enter the Top 20, per Headline Planet. The single is also a success on the airwaves and is predicted to reach the top spot on Country radio.