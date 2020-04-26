Sofia Vergara’s Look-Alike Niece Flaunts Her Backside In A Blue Bikini During Fun Family Picnic

Sofia, her family, and their adorable chihuahuas took advantage of the nice weather by eating outdoors.

Sofia Vergara and her family members, including the tiny furry ones, enjoyed some time outside by having a picnic. During the outing, Sofia’s look-alike niece, Claudia Vergara, made sure that she got plenty of vitamin D by rocking a tiny blue bikini.

On Saturday, Sofia took to Instagram to show her fans how she and her family made the most of being stuck at home on a gorgeous sunny day. The Modern Family star revealed that they decided to have a “patio picnic,” and the two adorable chihuahuas that received invites to the event were clearly thrilled about an activity that involved food being all over ground.

The first photo of Sofia’s Instagram slideshow was sure to capture her 18.7 million followers’ attention. Her 29-year-old niece was pictured wearing a blue string bikini that featured an eye-catching leopard-print. Claudia had her back to the camera, which revealed that her bottoms had a cheeky design. The swimsuit perfectly showcased her curvy posterior and shapely legs. Claudia had both arms raised up in the air, and she was facing her aunt’s pool. The picnic spread was behind her.

Sofia tagged Claudia and her other family members who were present at the picnic. They included her son, Manolo, and her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. The group had placed a blue-and-white striped blanket on the lush grass outside, and it was covered with their light meal. There was a large charcuterie plate with various meats and cheeses, a bowl of olives, crackers and cheese, and bread. Everyone dined on porcelain plates and drank out of large goblets.

Sofia used a large netted dish cover to protect the meat from bugs, and presumably the two dogs that were present, her cute pet pooch, Bubbles, and Manolo’s slightly larger dog, Baguette. In Sofia’s second photo, Joe was keeping an eye on one of the chihuahuas as he ate. The True Blood star was wearing a black tank top and a pair of swim trunks that featured an unusual print; it was a combination of tropical flowers and the Pittsburgh Steelers logo.

In the third snapshot, Bubbles was pictured on the picnic blanket. She was licking her chops as she looked at all the yummy treats surrounding her. Baguette was pictured in the last two photos.

As of this writing, Sofia’s photos have been liked over 478,000 times. A few fans commented on how well-behaved Bubbles and Baguette were during the picnic.

“That’s a good doggo if you can trust it with all that food easy for the taking!” wrote an observant fan.

A number of Sofia’s followers seemingly mistook Claudia for her. Sofia was not pictured in any of the shots.

“You’re stunning!” read one remark.

“You look so beautiful,” another commenter gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some of Sofia’s followers also that that Claudia was her when the America’s Got Talent judge shared a photo of her niece participating in the pillow challenge.