WWE News: Released Tag Team Appears To Troll Vince McMahon With Latest T-Shirt

Following reports offering more details on the comedy gimmick The Revival was allegedly supposed to get in the tag team’s final months in WWE, it now appears that the duo — now known as The Revolt — is capitalizing on the recent rumors, having announced a new T-shirt that seemingly pokes fun at their former boss, Vince McMahon, and his purported ideas.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co, Revolt member Dax Harwood (formerly Scott Dawson in WWE) took to Twitter on Friday, sharing a photo of his team’s new T-shirt and announcing its launch on the Pro Wrestling Tees website. The shirt features the words “New name, same game” in white and the duo’s “FTR” catchphrase in green lettering on the side, but is most notable for the edited images of Harwood and teammate Cash Wheeler (formerly Dash Wilder) wearing the outfits McMahon reportedly wanted them to wear as part of their comedy repackaging in WWE.

In what appeared to be another jab at McMahon and the creative ideas he allegedly had in mind for The Revival/Revolt, Harwood also included a hashtag suggesting that the planned outfits resembled something out of Aladdin.

As explained by WrestlingNews.co, rumors regarding WWE’s plans to transform Harwood and Wheeler into a comedy duo had first circulated in December, when Wheeler appeared to trip while on the way to the ring for a match. Supposedly, the company wanted the pair to perform as a more off-beat version of The Fabulous Ones — a 1980s tag team that featured Stan Lane and Steve Keirn — and also give them new, less serious ring music to match their change in ring attire.

Ultimately, WWE didn’t push forward with the rumored repackaging, as Harwood and Wheeler were sent home and taken off the company’s programming. The former Revival was released by the promotion earlier this month, more than one year after it was first reported that they wanted to quit WWE due to frustration over their creative direction and McMahon’s perceived lack of appreciation for tag team wrestling.

The Revolt’s new T-shirts also happened to be announced just days after both Wheeler and Harwood replied to fan inquiries about whether the outfits for their comedy gimmick were for real or not. As quoted by Heel by Nature, both team members played it a bit coy, with Wheeler saying that he “[pleads] the fifth” and Harwood simply lamenting that back when they were known as The Revival, they had once won WWE Match of the Year honors.