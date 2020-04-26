Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Curves In Strapless Brown Swimsuit On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow soaked up the sun in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the two-image update, the Australian social media star rocked a strapless brown bathing suit while she lounged poolside. The one-piece swimsuit clung to her curves and was high-cut at the bottom. This design feature helped to accentuate her enviable waist-to-hip ratio and gave her followers an ample view of her shapely hips and legs.

Tammy sported a full face of glamourous makeup for the photoshoot. Beneath arched eyebrows, her eyelids were covered in bronze eyeshadow and were accentuated with dark liner and mascara. She also appeared to dusted her cheeks with bronzer and coated her plump pout with a glossy pink lipstick. The look only helped to amplify the impact of the smoldering stare she sent the camera’s way.

In the first photo, the 26-year-old mother-of-two posed on a pool chair that was covered in a towel that matched the color of her suit. She sat with her torso tilted slightly backward and propped herself up with the arm closest to the chair and placed her other hand on the opposite side of her head.

In the second, she turned her back to the camera which the swimsuit’s huge cut out above her derriere. Thanks to the suit’s thong cut, her fans also got to stare at a full view of her posterior.

The post has been liked close to 200,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 900 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed entranced by her good looks.

“This whole picture is such a vibeee,” one person wrote before adding a fire emoji to their caption.

“You’re the baddest hands down!!” another Instagram user added.

“Damn you have got a very beautiful set of hips,” a third commenter remarked.

“Aight, these are my favorite photos from now on,” a fourth fan declared.

Many of the other commenters opted to use large collections of emoji instead of words to express their feelings about the photos.

Tammy got similar rave reviews when she posted another swimsuit photo two days ago. On that occasion, she rocked a mint green thong bikini under a lavender and purple tie-dyed t-shirt. The front of the tee featured a floral illustration and the word “whatever” which Tammy referenced in her caption.

“Let whoever, think whatever,” she wrote.

The photos have been liked more than 400,000 times, as of this writing and close to 2,400 Instagram users have commented on it.