Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Donating Their Blood To Help Create A Coronavirus Vaccine

After recovering from the coronavirus Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson volunteered to donate their blood and plasma to help in the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine, reports Variety.

Hanks was interviewed on NPR’s podcast last week and talked about what it was like for him and his wife to suffer from the virus at the same time. According to the actor, Wilson had it much worse than he did because her fever was higher, and she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks,” he said.

MSN quoted him saying that at one point, Wilson was so nauseous that “she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities. It lasted a while.”

The Post actor said that after they began to feel better, they started wondering what they could do to help other people suffering from the virus.

“A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies. We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?'”

Hanks jokingly said he would name the vaccine “Hank-ccine,” if medical researchers use his blood.

The married couple first fell ill with the virus while shooting Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. Hanks is set to play manager Colonel Tom Parker to Austin Butler’s Elvis. After they tested positive, the couple isolated themselves until they were well enough to return to their Los Angeles home, where they continued to quarantine until their symptoms subsided.

Hanks and Wilson were two of the first major celebrities to come out and say they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Many people on social media found the news about Hanks donating his blood to help get a vaccine very in character for the actor who is often called “America’s sweetheart.”

Others thought the revelation that Hanks is donating his blood to be perfect fodder for jokes about the “craziness” of 2020. A few people theorized that someday a movie would be made about the 63-year-old actor saving everyone.

Writer Bill Corbett jokingly tweeted that he was excited to become a “WereHanks.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Wilson said it was “easier” for them to get the virus at the same time since it allowed them to care for each other while they were both sick.