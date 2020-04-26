Anna Nystrom Gives Her Body ‘What It Needs’ In A Tight Spandex Lilac Ensemble

Swedish influencer Anna Nyström wowed her 8.6 million Instagram followers yet again after uploading a picture where she was photographed mid-jump in a skintight lilac athleisure set.

Nyström originally became famous on social media after she began to document her fitness journey. Though she has since branched out to document other aspects of her life on her page — including food, diys, and fashion — her main focus remains her commitment to exercise.

For her latest post, she wore a tight long-sleeved crop top with a crew neckline. The spandex nature of the fabric hugged every curve, and the short hemline flaunted her taut midriff.

Nyström coupled the top with a pair of matching pants. The pants were just as skintight as the top, showcasing her toned limbs, and the high-waisted cut of the garment accentuated her hourglass figure.

Nyström completed the look with a matching purple scrunchie around her wrist and a pair of bright white sneakers. Her hair was styled naturally, with her blond locks cascading down her back to hit her waist.

The soft purple hue of the set not only gave the picture a nice spring vibe, but also added a pop of color against the cream wall that served as the photo’s backdrop.

To properly showcase her commitment to exercise, Nyström offered a picture that highlighted movement, with her left leg bent, her right arm raised, and both feet off the ground.

In her caption, Nyström explained to her fans why she remained so dedicated to working out.

“Movement and exercise makes me feel strong, physically and mentally,” she wrote.

It helps me clear my head when I need it the most. ⁣It gives me the feeling that I’m giving my body what it is made for, what it needs and deserves. ⁣It makes me happy and at peace, and that’s when I have my most creative ideas,” she continued, before urging her fans to find what would motivate them to live healthier lifestyles.

Fans loved the update, and it quickly racked up close to 63,000 likes and around 480 comments.

“Love this shot!” one fan raved, with a heart-eyes face.

“This outfit is [fire],” added a second, using three flame emojis to convey the final word.

“Perfect combination of strength and beauty,” gushed a third, along with a couple of red hearts.

“So perfect,” concluded a fourth, adding four heart-eye emoji.

