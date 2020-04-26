Trey Gowdy Says Government Needs ‘Compelling Reason’ To Enforce Social Distancing Measures

'So, if I'm going to imprison you or fine you for not wearing a mask, why can't I hold you down and vaccinate you against the flu this fall?' Gowdy asks.

In an interview with Fox News broadcast Friday night, former federal prosecutor Trey Gowdy argued that the United States government needs a more “compelling reason” to enforce social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Washington Examiner.

“The greater the freedom you infringe, the more compelling the reason has to be,” Gowdy began.

“So, if I’m going to imprison you or fine you for not wearing a mask, why can’t I hold you down and vaccinate you against the flu this fall? I mean, you don’t want the flu and COVID-19, so can I involuntarily vaccinate you?”

“Where does it stop?” he asked.

“For government to be able to impinge on a freedom, or infringe on a freedom, there has to be a rational basis and sometimes a compelling reason,” Gowdy insisted, arguing that some of the measures implemented by local governments go too far.

According to the former federal prosecutor, threatening to fine those who want to visit their elderly parents, for instance, is a step too far. He argued that the government does not have a compelling reason to do that, and that Americans should be encouraged to respect social distancing guidelines, instead of being forced to do so.

According to Gowdy, Americans are “sacrificial” and would abide by reasonable requests and recommendations from governors and lawmakers.

Gowdy also discussed the protest movements that have been popping up across the country, saying that he is “not a protester” but that he understands why some are upset that governors are looking to impose stricter measures in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The former federal prosecutor pointed to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, arguing that measures cannot be imposed just because she thinks they are a “good idea,” and seemingly suggested that the protests are justified.

Those who share the sentiments expressed by demonstrators are in the minority, polling suggests. According to a a new poll conducted by Opinium, the vast majority of Americans — 86 percent of them — believe it is necessary to keep social distancing measures in place. Eighty-four percent say they are worried about COVID-19.

Whitmer enjoys the support of a majority of her constituents, the survey suggests. Sixty-three percent of Michiganders approve of the way their state is handling the pandemic.

This seems to be the case across the nation, with a majority of Americans approving of how their states are dealing with the crisis. In fact, the states have a higher approval rating than President Donald Trump’s federal government. Overall, 61 percent of Americans approve of their state’s response, and 47 percent say that the federal government is handling the crisis well.