‘One Piece’ Chapter 978 Reveals Kinemon’s Strategy To Infiltrate Kaido’s Castle

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Introducing the Tobi Roppo,” featured the arrival of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance at Onigashima where the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido, and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin are currently having a banquet. After dismantling the small fortress and beating all the guardians, all members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance headed straight to the Beast Pirates headquarters.

They were about to be noticed by one of the guards, but Straw Hat Pirates sniper Usopp managed to find a way to stop them from informing Emperor Kaido. One Piece Chapter 978 revealed Kinemon’s clever strategy to easily infiltrate Emperor Kaido’s castle. When they landed at Onigashima, Tony Tony Chopper and Usopp noticed that the Beast Pirates at the port suddenly grew in numbers.

However, Nico Robin told them that the people in front of them were actually their allies. Kinemon used his special technique called “Kin’s Grand Store” to help all their allies disguise as Beast Pirates. Aside from their armors, all members of the Straw Hat Pirates alliance were also wearing the same helmets as the Beast Pirates. Though Kid Pirates captain Eustass “Captain” Kid didn’t seem to be happy with his new outfit, Kinemon said that they would be needing to use a camouflage since the enemies outnumber them.

However, Kinemon said that the disguise isn’t permanent. Kinemon explained that their outfit would be returning back to their normal clothes once they take off the armors or it is destroyed by the enemies. Kinemon ordered his allies to avoid confrontation with the enemies until they reach Emperor Kaido’s castle and the final battle begins.

“Straw hat man, you gave me these dumplings…” [via Episode 929] #onepiece pic.twitter.com/MwN6XBI92y — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) April 24, 2020

Meanwhile, while Kinemon and Denjiro are leading the troops in front of Onigashima, the other members of the Nine Red Scabbards – Raizo, Inuarashi, Nekomamushi, Kiku, Kawamatsu, and Ashura Doji – would be taken by Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law to the secret entrance of Emperor Kaido’s castle using their submarine. While their allies are busy fighting the enemies, the Nine Red Scabbards are planning to catch a drunk Emperor Kaido off guard and take his head.

However, even if they manage to safely infiltrate Emperor Kaido’s castle, killing him won’t be an easy task. Though the Beast Pirates captain is already drunk, he’s currently being surrounded by powerful allies, including Shogun Orochi and Emperor Big Mom. Some of the strongest members of Emperor Kaido’s crew, the Flying Six, have already arrived in the banquet to meet their new ally, Emperor Big Mom.