WWE Rumors: ‘Almost No Talent’ Have Been Following Coronavirus Safety Procedures During Tapings, Report Claims

Despite WWE‘s public statements about making sure its Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is as safe as possible to prevent the potential spread of the novel coronavirus, a new report suggests that a good percentage of the company’s wrestlers do not follow one of the most important safety protocols required in these times.

In a new report posted on Fightful Select (via WrestlingNews.co), Sean Ross Sapp cited a number of wrestlers his publication had spoken to, who alleged that “almost no talent have been wearing masks” at the Performance Center during tapings for WWE’s weekly show. This, as pointed out, is in contrast to non-wrestling employees, as 80 percent of staff members reportedly follow this procedure.

The new development comes shortly after Orlando-based television channel MyNews13 reported that some business owners in the city noted how WWE employees allegedly do not practice social distancing. Per Ringside News, these owners have mixed feelings about the situation, with one saying that he is “very concerned” and another saying that he has no issue with it, just as long as the employees “don’t go near him.”

WWE has been deemed an “essential business” by the state of Florida, which will allow the company to resume live shows from its Performance Center in Orlando pic.twitter.com/MDmh5CRLn8 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 14, 2020

Amid criticism regarding its decision to continue running live shows despite the danger posed by the coronavirus, WWE has countered by confirming that it changes equipment such as ring ropes and turnbuckles on a regular basis, uses a spray that supposedly kills the virus, and has workers screened for temperature before allowing them into the Performance Center. Despite this, several wrestlers are allegedly concerned about having to continue showing up for tapings, while also acknowledging that this is something they have to do for the sake of WWE’s business.

“I can verify there were talents in the company who expressed concern, and others who recognize the risks and are concerned, but have said from a WWE standpoint they don’t think there is any kind of a solution that is good, including shutting down because of so many issues with that decision economically,” Dave Meltzer wrote on this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as quoted in a separate WrestlingNews.co story.

The ongoing controversies regarding WWE’s insistence on continuing business as usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic are among many challenges the company has faced this month. Due to the perceived negative economic impact of the outbreak, dozens of employees, including an unprecedented number of wrestlers, were released or furloughed by the company last week. This earned WWE a lot of criticism from fans, though in a recent interview, former superstar Tommy Dreamer justified the move due to the extraordinary circumstances the promotion is facing.