Kanye West Is Officially A Billionaire But Disagrees With ‘Forbes’ Over His Net Worth

Kanye West is celebrating his status as a billionaire.

Rapper Kanye West has finally become a billionaire, a feat that he has hoped to reach for years. The 42-year-old was granted the title by Forbes Magazine. However, West disagrees with the publication regarding how much money he is really worth, according to CNN.

West has wanted to be a billionaire for so long that at one point in November of 2019 he even suggested that he was considering officially changing his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West. However, exactly how much money he actually had was not evident. Wanting to prove his financial status, West reportedly sent Forbes multiple requests for a title, providing the publication with the details of his finances. They eventually agreed but it was not without hesitancy.

While West did appear on the cover of Forbes in 2019, the publication had not given him the title of billionaire at that time. Nor was the rapper included in Forbe’s yearly list of billionaires. At the time, they claimed they did not have enough information to officially give West the title.

Forbes journalist Zack O’Malley Greenburg explained the publication’s reasoning behind their decision.

“Without sufficient documentation on his unusual stake, versus just his word and industry guesstimates, we didn’t call him a billionaire,” he said.

Forbes finally put all of West’s finances together to come up with what they feel to be an accurate net worth for the rapper. The final total is reportedly $1.3 billion. These funds come from a variety of different areas, not solely from his music. His popular Yeezy sneaker collection has yielded him millions. The rest of the money comes from his properties, assets and his G.O.O.D. record label.

However, West disagrees with this number and texted the publication to tell them so.

“It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count,” he reportedly told Forbes.

On Friday, Forbes took to Instagram to write a rather scathing post regarding West’s finances and his desire to have the world know exactly how much money he has.

“There’s only one number that West cares about. A billion, as in dollars. And he cares a lot. After months of requests, West shared his financial records, revealing details about his wildly popular Yeezy sneaker empire—and his fixation on outside validation,” the caption read.

