Steve Bannon Says Overthrow Of Chinese Government ‘Will Lead The World Into Peace And Prosperity’

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Saturday, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon discussed the possibility of regime change in China, reports Mediaite.

Speaking with anchor Jesse Watters, Bannon railed against the Chinese government, attacking and criticizing the ruling Communist Party. The former White House official went as far as to comparing the Chinese Communist Party to Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party.

“This is about a totalitarian regime every bit as brutal, every bit as cold blooded, every bit as tough — as the Nazis,” he said, adding that the United States is now in “an information and economic war” with China.

Bannon discussed China’s actions in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that the country mislead the world about the virus. According to the former Trump ally, China knew that COVID-19 can spread from human to human back in December, but hid the information from the rest of the world.

Instead of notifying the global community, he said, the Chinese government “vacuumed up” all the medical equipment necessary to combat the virus.

“We have to confront this and we have to beat it,” Bannon continued, arguing that the coronavirus pandemic is a unique, generational opportunity for the world to rid itself of the regime.

“The gangsters in Beijing see the American people coming together,” Bannon added, saying that this impending fight for regime change in China will not only liberate its people, but also bring about world peace.

“This is the new fight for freedom, to free the Chinese people — to break the firewall. Once they get their freedom they’re going to overthrow this dictatorship. That will lead the world into peace and prosperity, the removal of the Chinese communist party.”

As Mediaite notes, Bannon echoed calls from a number of Republican politicians, who claim that the United States needs to change its policy toward China.

Among those who have been calling for a more aggressive approach to China are prominent Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas. In an interview last week, Graham likened China to Iran, saying that the country needs to be sanctioned.

According to Graham, the United States government should subsidies the businesses that decide to move production back to the United States. The companies that produce their goods in China need to be punished accordingly, he suggested.

Cruz shared findings from the National Institutes of Health, which revealed that $76,000 of U.S. taxpayer money was spent on a laboratory in Wuhan, where the coronavirus is thought to have originated. The senator called on all similar payments to be halted, describing China as America’s “greatest geopolitical threat.”