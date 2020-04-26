Christen Dominique Shows Off Her Amazing Body In A Glamorous White Bikini

American YouTuber and makeup artist Christen Dominique recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.5 million followers to a set of stunning bikini pics.

In the snaps, which were uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday, April 25, Christen could be seen rocking a very sexy, white bikini that featured gold chain straps. The risque ensemble not only allowed her to show off a glimpse of her sexy cleavage and taut stomach but it also enabled her to flaunt her legs.

To ramp up the glamour and to complement her stylish bikini, Christen opted for a full face of makeup. The application comprised foundation, nude lipstick, and light pink blush. As for her eye makeup, she applied a light-brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a thick coat of mascara, and opted for well-defined eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by applying a skin gloss all over her face and body to pull off a very sexy look.

Christen wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her right shoulder and bosom. In terms of accessories, she opted for two gold pendants, small hoop earrings, and multiple rings.

The snap was captured outdoors but Christen did not include a geotag with the post. In the caption, she informed her fans that the shoot took place in her backyard to mark the beginning of summers. She also informed her fans that the makeup products she used on her face and body were from her self-title cosmetic brand. Meanwhile, her sexy bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Beach Bunny Swimwear.

She shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first one, she stood straight, puckered her lips, and looked away from the camera. In the second one — which was a selfie — Christen extended her hand, lifted her chin, sported a pout, and gazed at the camera.

Within five hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 38,000 likes. Christen’s most ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted 320-plus messages to praise her beauty and amazing figure.

“Wowwowowow, damn babe!! You look so hot!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are way too pretty @christendominique! And also a successful entrepreneur! A win-win combo,” another user chimed in.

“These are fantastic photos. I wish you a nice weekend, dear Christen,” a third follower wrote.

“As always, you look beautiful, babe! I love you so much,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so sexy,” “perfect,” and “what a freaking goddess!!!!” to express their admiration for the Texas native.

Apart from her fans and followers, many of Christen’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Xenia Tchoumi, Susan Yara, and Mariale Marrero.