Blac Chyna Tugs On Her Shorts In Sizzling New Snap

Blac Chyna brought the heat in her latest Instagram upload, sharing a sizzling photo of herself that left her 16.6 million followers thirsty for more.

Chyna posed against a neutral backdrop, which only made her bold look stand out more. She stared at the camera with heavy-lidded eyes, throwing the lens a seriously seductive look. Her mouth was slightly ajar, showing off her pearly white teeth.

She wore a sleeveless white tank top in the photo, a tight blouse that showcased her voluptuous bust. The shirt wrinkled across her stomach, emphasizing her taut and toned midriff and her hourglass physique. She lifted a thumb under the blouse, exposing a peek at the multi-colored tattoo on her side. Chyna, who is a Fashion Nova brand ambassador, noted in the caption of the post that the ensemble was entirely Fashion Nova.

She paired the look with black shorts. She tugged on the waistband of the bottoms, teasing fans. The short shorts showed her floral thigh tattoo.

Chyna also sported more body art on her hands. Fans caught a glimpse of the intricate red design on one hand, as well as the black scripted “King” on the side of her other hand, in honor of son King Cairo. She also has a matching piece of ink for daughter Dream, though that tattoo was not visible in this image.

Chyna wore a long, bright red wig for the snap. Her hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in beachy waves.

Her makeup was just as bold as her tresses. She wore various, golden metallic shades on her lids. The shadow glimmered in the light as the color reached her brow bone. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her lids were swiped with black liner. She wore black mascara on her lower lashes.

The apples of her cheeks were brushed with rouge, and her cheekbones popped. She wore a bold red lip, matching the color of her hair.

At the time of this writing, the picture racked up over 25,000 likes and more than 230 comments.

Chyna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post, eager to shower her in compliments and praise.

“@blacchyna. Wow. This picture is fire,” wrote one follower, adding a flame emoji for effect.

“Baddie alert,” commented another, including an alarm emoji.

“Gorgeous chy,” said another social media user, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“Love You @blacchyna,” added a fourth fan.

Many followers simply commented with rows of heart-eye and flame emoji.