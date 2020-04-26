NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Replace ‘Ill-Suited’ Andrew Wiggins With Aaron Gordon In 2020 Offseason

Before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors decided to trade D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins to address the major problem in their wing. However, though he somehow filled the hole left by Kevin Durant at the small forward position, rumors still continue to swirl around Wiggins and his future with the Warriors. The Warriors are yet to see Wiggins play alongside the healthy core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, but multiple signs are already pointing out that the former No. 1 overall pick will be traded once again in the 2020 NBA offseason.

According to Preston Ellis of Bleacher Report, the Orlando Magic would be an “ideal partner” for the Warriors in the deal involving Wiggins. In the proposed trade deal, the Warriors would be trading the “ill-suited” Wiggins to the Magic in exchange for Aaron Gordon.

Compared to Wiggins, Ellis believes that Gordon is a much better fit for the Warriors as he would give them the “elite-level role player” they need to reclaim the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season. Gordon won’t have a hard time playing alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green since he could defend, move off the ball, set screens, and play multiple positions.

“Gordon sits top-10 among forwards in 2019-20 DRPM despite matching up as a primary defender against opponents’ best scoring wings. Given his size and strength, he can adjust to all five positions and could form a dangerous defensive duo with Draymond Green in the Golden State frontcourt. Inconsistency has been a feature of Gordon’s offensive game throughout his career, sometimes due to the Magic’s overcrowded frontcourt forcing him to the 3. In Golden State, he could move to his natural position and occasionally line up at the 5 in small-ball lineups, something he has rarely done in his Orlando career.”

Though it would require him to make a huge sacrifice with his game, being traded to the Warriors would give Gordon a realistic chance of winning his first NBA championship title. Meanwhile, the potential deal would also be beneficial for the Magic. Aside from helping them address the logjam in their frontcourt, the arrival of Wiggins would also provide the Magic a boost in terms of scoring.

Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs since entering the league in 2014 but being a former No. 1 overall pick, Ellis thinks that he would be an “interesting project” for the Magic. Starting a new journey on an NBA team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor could bring Wiggins back to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the NBA.