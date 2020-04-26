Kelsey Wells Flaunts Lean Physique In Brown Sports Bra And Gray Leggings For New Instagram Post

Kelsey Wells focused on training her abs in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a brown sports bra and gray leggings, Kelsey started her workout with a series of Russian twists. Joined by her fluffy white dog, Paddington, Kelsey sat on her rug and kept her torso tilted slightly backward and her legs raised. She held the ends of a dumbbell in her hands and then briskly turned her upper body from side to side. In her caption, she recommended doing 20 repetitions.

Then she got into a plank position and then alternated reaching each of her arms towards the legs on the opposite side. Her caption also recommended doing 20 of these.

After that, she knocked out a series of ab bikes. Kelsey lay on her back for this exercise as well. With her hands behind her head, she performed a cross-body crunch as she lifted her knee toward the opposite elbow. She suggested doing 50 of these in her caption.

Kelsey left bent-leg sit-ups for last and used the dumbbell for this one too. She lay on her back for this one and kept her knees lifted, leaving her feet planted on the floor. Starting with the weight raised with straight arms over her chest, Kelsey lifted her torso towards her knees. Her caption recommended doing 20 of these.

The clip has been viewed more than 75,000 times, as of this writing and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, Kelsey’s fans seemed very appreciative of her exercise demonstration.

“You are indeed inspiration love working out with you,” one person wrote before adding a string of emoji to their comment.

“I did Legs & Abs today! So good! It was nice to do it outside! Love your workouts!” another Instagram user added.

Others thanked her for providing content that helped them to get through the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Amazing! Thank you for keeping me sane during these crazy times!” a third Instagram user gushed.

And Kelsey’s dog got some attention as well.

“Your dog is so cute,” a fourth commenter added.

In one of her previous workout videos, Kelsey rocked a blue sports bra and loose-fitting shorts for an at-home full-body workout that included, bench hops over a chair, incline pushups, elevated sit-ups & twists, tricep dips, and reverse lunges and knee-ups.

The clip has been viewed close to 500,000 times since its upload and close to 600 Instagram users have commented on it.