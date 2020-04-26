Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Short Daisy Dukes & Crop Top In Field Of Poppies

Brunette bombshell Yanet Garcia is rocking her curves in a new Instagram photo. The gorgeous Mexican native shared a snap taken in California and this one is raising temperatures among her millions of followers.

The Instagram starlet and fitness enthusiast became known as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” for her work with a Mexican television station. Now her passion for fitness has elevated her notoriety to entirely new levels and this new photo shows that she knows what she’s doing when it comes to sculpting a fabulous physique.

The Saturday evening upload features Yanet wearing a striped, cropped T-shirt and short Daisy Dukes. She is wearing oversized sunglasses, white sneakers, and a bracelet on one wrist, casually posing in a field of bright flowers.

Yanet has her hair swept over to one side and her locks cascade over one shoulder in loose waves. Yanet is looking down as she stands with one hand on her bare midriff, the other arm hanging casually by her side.

The fitness guru’s curves are on full display with this ensemble. The cropped T-shirt hugs her bosom and showcases her abs. The waistband of the denim shorts rest well below Yanet’s navel and they hug her curvy hips closely.

The caption, written in Spanish, details that blooming requires going through all of the seasons. The field where the photograph was taken is filled with bright orange poppy blossoms, a color that syncs beautifully with the stripes in Yanet’s top and the gorgeous highlights in her hair.

Within just two hours, more than 180,000 of Yanet’s 13.2 million followers had liked this new photo. There were more than 650 comments added during those first couple of hours as well. Most of the praise from Yanet’s fans was posted in Spanish, but numerous notes were written in English too.

“LOVE this pic Yanet!!! Cute outfit” wrote one of Yanet’s fans.

“You are a true inspiration all the way in South Africa,” praised a follower.

“Nice pic, bella,” detailed a compliment from another fan.

“Damn. You. Are. So. Gorgeous” stated another impressed follower.

Based on some of the comments from followers, it seems that this photo was taken at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve and it provided the perfect backdrop for Yanet’s salacious curves.

The outfit and pose Yanet shared in this photo aren’t nearly as risque as some she has shared previously, but they still had everybody’s pulses racing. She frequently shares workout videos with her millions of followers, and photos like this prove that she knows how to get impressive results.