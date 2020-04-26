Sofia Bevarly Rocks ‘Snuggle Attire’ & Exposes A Little Cleavage In Double-Photo Update

Sofia Bevarly gave her fans a surprise gift on Saturday evening with a double-photo update shared on her Instagram page. In the new post, she wore a cozy-looking sweatshirt with matching sweatpants that exposed her midriff and her chest.

Her low-cut long-sleeved top allowed her to showcase her ample cleavage and the smooth planes of her collar region. Her cropped sweatshirt left several inches of her toned stomach visible.

In the first pic, the model leaned forward a little to give her 1.4 million Instagram followers an eyeful of her bust. She playfully teased her silky strawberry blond locks while smiling brightly at the camera. The second snap was very similar to the first, except Sofia buried her fingers into her hair and made her expression appear more sultry than in the previous photo.

The stunner complemented her ensemble with a dainty pair of silver hoop earrings. She opted for a subtle makeup application to highlight her natural good looks rather than overpower them. Sofia lined her brown eyes with black eyeliner on her upper and lower waterlines. She finished her eyes with mascara and used pink lipstick to brighten her lips. She also appeared to use a minimal amount of foundation and blush on her cheeks and face, but her signature freckles were left untouched.

Sofia did not use Instagram’s geotag feature, but she appeared to pose for her two new pics at home. She stood in front of a gray couch decorated with small striped pillows. Several framed paintings and a mirror were visible behind her, matching the overall decor.

The adorable pics proved very popular with Sofia’s loyal fan base. In less than seven hours of going live, her latest Instagram share earned more than 23,800 likes and close to 300 comments. Fans showered her in compliments and called her “cute” and “gorgeous.” Several people loved her outfit and were keen to find out the name of the loungewear set so they could buy it themselves.

“Wow you’re looking sooo beautiful as always,” gushed an admirer, inserting two heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“You look like an angel in the clouds gorgeous no matter what u have on,” raved a second person, using multiple emoji to express their adoration, including flames, hearts, smiley faces, and more.

Yesterday, Sofia shared two sexy pics of herself sporting a tiny animal-print bikini. She flaunted her plunging cleavage and curvy physique in both images, driving her fans wild. The post wound up accumulating more than 69,500 likes.