Lindsey Pelas Showcases Her Voluptuous Cleavage In A Crocheted Swimsuit

Lindsey Pelas stunned her 9 million followers on Saturday, April 25, sharing a short clip of herself wearing a cleavage-baring bathing suit on her Instagram story.

The blond bombshell rested one arm next to her, while the other held the camera far away in order to capture the sizzling snapshot. Lindsey faced the camera, the hint of a small smirk playing on her face. Behind her was a perfectly lush and well-manicured green lawn. California hills rolled in the background as sunlight dappled on the grass. The Boomerang bounced back-and-forth between the model and a large, tall palm tree that reached the sky.

Her curvaceous bust took center stage in the sultry image. She wore an extremely low-cut swimsuit that boasted a slightly gray marble design. The dangerously low neckline, which tied into a halter on top, featured a light brown, crocheted overlay. Lindsey’s ample cleavage was on full display, and her voluptuous chest threatened to spill out of the one-piece.

The bathing suit also featured a cutout on the side, which showed off Lindsey’s tanned skin. She further emphasized her sun-kissed complexion by using the “TAN & DUST” Instagram filter, which made her entire body — and particularly her face — glow in the sunlight.

Lindsey’s tresses were styled in an updo, appearing as if they were tied into a bun. Her hair was parted in the middle, and her roots were a chocolate brown, transitioning into a caramel hue before cascading into the platinum blond shade she is known for. The layered shades gave her locks an ombre look.

She wore large, black square sunglasses that obscured her eyes. The shades reflected a cerulean pool in front of her.

As for her makeup, she appeared mostly fresh-faced, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. Her light brown brows arched high over the sunnies. A slight swipe of bronzer brushed her cheek, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a peachy nude color gloss on her lips.

Lindsey completed the look with dainty diamond earrings.

As Lindsey Pelas fans and The Inquisitr readers know, Lindsey’s Instagram grid and Instagram story often feature the “genetically gifted” model showing off her favorite assets. On Friday, April 24, she shared another swimsuit snap on her story, this time wearing a black one-piece that once again flaunted her buxom bust.

Prior to that picture, she also posted several videos of herself dancing in a shockingly low-cut sports bra that she pulled down to make strapless.