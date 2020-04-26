Niece Waidhofer Pulls Up Her Arkansas Razorbacks T-Shirt To Reveal Her Toned Midriff In Stunning Pic

Niece Waidhofer shared a stunning photo on Saturday night with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. She sported an Arkansas Razorbacks football team shirt, dedicated to the football program at the University of Arkansas. To spice things up, Niece balled the fabric into a knot and pulled it up with her right hand to reveal several inches of her bare, toned torso.

Niece posed for her pic by standing in front of a mirror in her Houston, Texas home. She took the photo with her iPhone camera, holding it up in front of her while her gaze inspected the screen to ensure she got the perfect angle.

To complete her ensemble, the model paired her top with black low-rise button pants. On her neck, she wore a black choker with a small bow in the center.

Despite the casual fit of the outfit, it still called for a full face of makeup. Niece blended multiple dark shades of eyeshadow on her lids to create her signature smokey eye look. She also used eyeliner and mascara to create a dramatic effect. She finished her application with a light-toned foundation and pink lipstick. Finally, she pulled her brunette locks into a high ponytail, leaving her side bangs loose to frame her face.

In her caption, Niece jokingly quoted song lyrics used on her old “emo” Myspace page. She later edited her caption to reflect on a “genre war” that broke out in her comments section.

More than 51,500 of the stunner’s followers like her new snap and over 900 people commented on it. Many of her fans showered her in compliments, praising her appearance, or they responded to her lengthy caption. Some people were ecstatic to see Niece wearing a University of Arkansas tee, writing that they were excited to see her showing support to their favorite football team or alma mater.

“We stan an emo queen,” wrote one fan.

“You have ruined all women. Wayyyy too hot!! Lol,” raved another admirer.

“The fact that you have a razorbacks shirt on just makes you that much more attractive than you already are,” said a third user, trailing their comment with an embarrassed emoji.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more, I find out you’re a Razorbacks fan! WOO PIG SOOIE!!!” gushed a fourth person.

