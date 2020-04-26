Corinna Kopf Shows Off Her Figure In Stunning New Bikini Photos

Instagram model and YouTube star Corinna Kopf treated fans to a gorgeous new photo.

Model and YouTube star Corinna Kopf took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her stunning figure while wearing a dark blue bikini. The 24-year-old posed in a tall mirror while standing outside on the deck of her new Los Angeles, California home.

Kopf’s bathing suit was simple but showed off her curves in all the right ways. The photo particularly accentuated her long legs and toned stomach. She stood a few feet back from the mirror to give followers the best view. She held her phone in one hand, her other arm resting behind her head. She wore a pair of black Chanel sunglasses on the top of her head and had her blond hair pulled up into a high ponytail.

The model appeared to be enjoying the warm Los Angeles weather by soaking up the sun as was evident by the beach towel spread out behind her. The background of the photo shows off the lush, green California landscape.

Kopf included a second, closer up photo within the post to show off her makeup. She went with a natural look of mascara, eyeliner, and pink lipstick. She kept her accessories to a minimum with a few small stud earrings.

The model has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and typically racks up plenty of likes on her photos. This post was no different, gaining 458,000 likes in only a few hours. Her followers flocked to the comment section to praise her for her looks. Many complimented her toned figure while others acknowledged how long her legs looked in the photo. Some were particularly forward.

“I kindly ask for your hand in marriage,” one person joked.

“Any picture you post with your legs makes you look so tall,” another person pointed out.

“Omg your soo soo pretty what the heck!!” commented one Instagram user.

“Girl you got more legs than a bucket a chicken,” another person joked.

Kopf appears to be only at the start of her career after initially becoming famous as a regular figure in hit YouTuber David Dobrik’s vlogs. She later started her own YouTube channel to share lifestyle and beauty related content. She now boasts over 1.6 million subscribers on the platform overall.

As The Inquistr previously reported, this is not the first Instagram photo of Kopf’s that has gained lots of compliments. A recent photo she posted while laying on the floor of her living room drew in 800,000 likes, with hundreds of fans flooding the comment section.