Vanessa Bohorquez Shows Off Her Hourglass Body In Corset Crop Top And Skintight Pants

Venezuelan model Vanessa Bohorquez recently took to her Instagram account and posted a hot, yet stylish snap to wow her 2.1 million followers.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 25, Vanessa could be seen rocking a nude-colored corset crop top that featured underwired cups and sultry hook and eye detailing. The top perfectly hugged her curves, allowing her to show off an ample amount of cleavage while drawing viewers’ attention toward her small waist. She teamed the risque top with a pair of skintight, nude trousers that accentuated her booty.

To complement her sexy attire and to ramp up the glamour, Vanessa chose to wear a full face of makeup. Considering the color of her outfit and the daytime photoshoot, however, she opted for subtle shades. The application included foundation, pink blush, a mocha shade of lipstick, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. She also had her long, manicured nails painted with a nude polish.

Vanessa swept her blond tresses to the right side and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a dainty pendant, multiple gold-and-silver bracelets, and a gold ring. She also carried a nude purse to complete her attire.

According to the geotag, the photoshoot took place in Panama City, Panama, while Vanessa posed against the background of a brick wall. In the caption, she informed her fans that her outfit was from the international online clothing retailer, Oh Polly.

To the excitement of her fans, Vanessa posted not one, not two, but four snaps from the shoot. In the first picture, she could be seen leaning against the wall, slightly tilting her head, holding a strand of hair in her hands, and parting her lips.

In the second one, she struck a side pose to show off her booty. The third snap was similar to the first one, but it was slightly more up close and she kept a hand on her thigh.

Meanwhile, in the fourth and last photograph, Vanessa turned her back toward the camera and provided her fans with an up-close view of her pert derriere. She placed a hand on the wall and looked away from the camera.

Within a day of posting, the snaps accrued more than 59,000 likes and 900-plus comments in which fans showered her with numerous compliments.

“Your body gives me a heart attack!! But what I like the most, with all due respect, is your butt!!” one of her fans shared his honest opinion.

“You are a goddess,” another one wrote.

“I want to make you my wife! Love you,” a third user expressed his wishful thinking.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many other models, including Jenna Shea and Maria Eduarda.