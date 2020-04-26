Mariam Olivera Infuses Style And Sexiness In A Revealing White Top And Distressed Jeans

American model Mariam Olivera recently went online and shared a set of hot snaps to wow her 970-000-plus Instagram followers.

In the snaps, which were uploaded to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday, April 25, Mariam could be seen rocking an off-white bodysuit that featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The sexy ensemble enabled her to showed off a glimpse of her perky breasts to tease her fans.

She teamed the stylish top with a pair of distressed, high-waist jeans to pull off a very sexy look. To accentuate her hourglass shape, Mariam accessorized with a black-and-gold belt from Gucci.

She sported a full face of makeup to complement her chic outfit. The application comprised an ivory foundation that rendered her skin a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, a terracotta shade of lipstick, matching eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

To ramp up the glam, she also had her perfectly-manicured, acrylic nails painted with a light-blue polish.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and chose a dainty silver pendant along with a pair of matching stud earrings. Meanwhile, she also tucked a pink flower behind her ear.

Mariam swept her blond tresses to the right side and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and ample bosom.

The photoshoot took place outdoors as Mariam sat on a short boundary wall and soaked up the sun. In the caption, she wrote that a person can control how good or bad their day could be.

To the excitement of her fans, Mariam shared three snaps from the shoot and struck a different pose in each one of them. In the first pic, she lifted her chin, held a strand of hair in her hands, and looked away from the camera. In the second one, she slightly arched her back, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera. In the third and last photograph, she tugged at the straps of her top, parted her lips, and stared right into the camera to strike a pose.

Within six hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 32,000 likes and 470-plus comments.

“Wow! You are one of the sexiest and prettiest women alive,” one of her fans commented on the picture, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You look so pretty!! I love this view!” another user chimed in.

“Your body is perfect, just like a work of art. Love you, babe,” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “a true stunner,” and “my queen,” to express their adoration for Mariam.

Apart from her legions of followers, some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Viviane Lomelin.