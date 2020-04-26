Addison Easterling Defends Herself Against Body Shamers Calling Her A ‘Whale’

Social media users are making fun of Addison Easterling for her body type.

TikTok star and social media sensation Addison Rae Easterling is defending herself against hateful body shaming comments. The 19-year-old was made fun of for her weight, some calling her “fat” and a “whale”. In a series of tweets, she explained why she is not going to let the hate get to her, according to Insider.

Easterling, who is known for her viral dancing videos, is not only fit and active but visibly thin. It is for this reason that the hate comments the teen addressed were a shock to many. Easterling admitted that while the critiques about her body hurt, she is not going to let them affect how she views herself.

“I’ve seen 5-10 tweets and TikToks today talking negatively about my body and weight. It makes me feel insecure, but luckily I’m looking at it in a different light. I’ve been very motivated to start eating better and working out every day to become the healthiest version of myself,” she tweeted.

Easterling looked at this as an opportunity to remind her followers who might be going through the same thing that they are perfect just how they are.

“It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp calling me ‘a whale’ and saying ‘she’s fat now’ and I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!! If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. You are perfect,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

This is not the first time the 19-year-old has spoken publicly about her insecurities regarding her body. In the past she has acknowledged that she struggles to feel confident and battles problems with body image. She acknowledged that she is well aware that not everyone will like her or how she looks. However, she requested that those that interact with her on social media keep things either keep things positive or say nothing at all.

Easterling seems to be at only the beginning of her fame, having rose to popularity over the last several months. She boasts over 13 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 36 million on TikTok.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Easterling is a member of the social media group of friends called the Hype House. Other members include Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Avani Gregg and Tony Lopez. The majority of the members live together in one large house in Los Angeles. They produce TikTok, Instagram and YouTube content.