AEW News: Eric Bischoff Discusses How Company Can Improve Product

On the latest edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, by way of 411 Mania, Eric Bischoff discussed his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. While the former WCW president stated that he’s enjoying the company’s products for the most part, he does think that there are a couple of areas on which they could improve on.

According to Bischoff, AEW could do more when it comes to the roster and angles. While he does understand that the company does focus on these aspects, he also thinks that it’s their weakest element at the moment.

“I think the storytelling could be vastly improved. I think the character development could really be improved. Not as much as the storytelling, because they’ve got some great characters. But I do believe that the characters could be developed to be a little more unique, to be a little more different from each other. There’s a sameness to the characters to me. And yeah, it’s just me. It’s just the way I see things, and the way I interpret things.”

However, Bischoff said that WWE suffers from similar issues, so it’s not just a problem with AEW. The former SmackDown executive director said that the emphasis on storylines has been “abandoned” in WWE, and claimed that the company is more guilty of neglecting this aspect of wrestling than AEW is.

While Bischoff does have a preference for characters and stories, he did assure listeners that he’s a fan of athletic in-ring action and how far wrestling has come in that regard. He claimed that he wouldn’t change that aspect of the business at all, but he does think that stories should always be the driving force behind every wrestling show.

Bischoff also understands that what constitutes good wrestling is subjective, and what he likes might be different to what everyone else is into. However, he did have a lot of praise for AEW in regards to how they’ve developed other areas of the company, though.

The former WCW president commended the company’s social media popularity and the way in which they’ve been able to attract a passionate live audience. The former WCW honcho also noted how they secured an impressive television deal, which is no small feat for a wrestling company in the modern climate.

Bischoff’s criticism appears to be more constructive than anything. During the interview, the former WCW chairman also stressed that he’s rooting for AEW, and that he looks forward to turning into Dynamite every week.