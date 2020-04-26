Abby Dowse Nearly Spills Out Of Her Top While Teasing Fans With A Peek Up Her Miniskirt: ‘Let’s Misbehave’

Abby Dowse’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The Australian model tantalized her 2.2 million followers by flashing some serious skin in a risque top while giving them a peek up her miniskirt.

The steamy new selfie was shared to Abby’s feed on Saturday night and has earned nothing but love since going live. The 31-year-old snapped the shot with her cell phone through the reflection of a large mirror in her bedroom, which was furnished with all white furniture and a cozy bed. A neon sign reading “Let’s Misbehave” sat on top of the comforter behind her, its message glowing in a vibrant red hue.

Abby seemed to take a cue from the novelty sign, as her ensemble in the photo only narrowly avoided violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines. The model nearly spilled out of her top, which was a strappy black leather bra from Dolls Kill. Its ruched, triangle-shaped cups provided only the necessary coverage to her voluptuous assets and, in combination with the number’s plunging neckline, left an ample amount of cleavage exposed from every angle. The piece also featured extra long ties that were wrapped tight around Abby’s torso to accentuate her flat midsection and abs.

The blond bombshell also sported a matching leather miniskirt in the racy snap that hit just to the top of her sculpted thighs. She sat on the edge of the bed with her lean legs spread slightly apart, giving her audience a peek up her skirt to reveal the black panties she wore underneath. Abby also added a pair of black combat boots to give her skin-baring ensemble and edgy vibe.

Of course, the star’s accessories were on point as well. Abby slung a mini backpack over one shoulder and layered a stack of gold necklaces for a bit of bling. She styled her platinum tresses down and opted for a simple application of makeup that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began flooding the sizzling new addition to Abby’s Instagram page with likes and comments. It has been double-tapped over 11,000 likes after just three hours of making its debut and has drawn hundreds of compliments.

“You are divine!!!!!!!!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Abby was “absolutely gorgeous.”

“Everything looks so perfect on you,” a third follower remarked.

“So stunning and toned,” commented a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform. Another recent snap saw the model showing off her pert derriere in its entirety in a minuscule black g-string and thigh-highs. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 41,000 likes and 789 comments to date.