Valentina Lequeux Sizzles In A White Bikini, Shows Off Her Long, Lean Legs On Instagram

Valentina Lequeux took to her Instagram page and treated her 2 million fans to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the photo, which was uploaded on Saturday, April 25, Valentina could be seen rocking a white bikini, one that allowed her to put her enviable physique on full display. The risque ensemble comprised a stylish, one-shoulder bikini top, while the bottoms featured a side bow.

She pulled the straps of her bikini bottoms high on her slender hips, while the front of the garment scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The bikini drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs while also allowing her to flaunt her long, lean legs.

Valentina sported a full face of makeup to complement her glamorous bikini. She applied a beige foundation, a nude shade of lipstick, nude blush, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses in soft, romantic waves and allowed them to cascade over her back.

In terms of accessories, she kept it very simply by only opting for a silver ring, while she also had a dainty white flower tucked behind her ear.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida. For the picture, the fitness queen could be seen standing on a wooden patio. She placed her hands on a doorframe, parted her lips, and looked away from the camera to strike a pose.

Valentina has lately been doing live workout sessions. In the caption, she thanked her fans for the response that her live videos have been receiving, adding that she will also be including a session on warm-up exercises soon. She then provided her fans with a week-long schedule of the sessions along with the timings.

Within four hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 31,000 likes and above 320 comments. Per usual, Valentina’s fans praised her well-toned body and showered her with numerous compliments.

“And when are you doing a workout with me?” one of her fans questioned.

“Those legs and booty girl!!! Goals right there!!” another user chimed in.

“Girl, you are hotter than a volcano!” a third follower wrote.

“You are an absolute goddess,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words like “gorgeous,” “absolutely stunning,” and “divine” to express their admiration for the Argentinian model.

Valentina has been very active on social media lately and often posts multiple pictures and videos in a single day. Earlier today, she shared a serious of workout videos in which she was featured rocking a gray sports bra with cutouts below the bust and a pair of darker gray high-waisted shorts.