Anderson Cooper Gets Emotional During Heartbreaking Interview With A Woman Who Lost Her Husband to COVID-19

Anderson Cooper struggled to get through a heartbreaking interview with a woman named Katie Coelho.

On Friday, Anderson Cooper sat down for a very emotional virtual interview with a woman named Katie Coelho who lost her husband Jon this past week from COVID-19. Throughout the heartbreaking interview, Cooper became so emotional that he struggled to get his words out, according to USA Today.

Throughout the interview, a tearful Kate told Cooper about the beautiful love story she and her husband had. She spoke of his love for her and for their two young children. She then told Cooper about Jon’s courageous battle against COVID-19. When Jon was in the hospital and began to realize he likely would not survive, he wrote loving letters in his phone to his family members. He told them how much they meant to him and how grateful he was for the life he had gotten to enjoy.

“He wrote a note that he…,” Cooper said before choking up and taking a pause to pull himself together.

“That he left in his phone and part of it reads ‘I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for,'” Cooper finally got out.

When the journalist teared up a second time, he apologized to Katie for his inability to keep it together. But Katie assured him that it was okay.

“Jonathan’s good with his words, huh?” she said with a smile.

Katie went on to express to Cooper what the hardest part about losing her husband is. She is deeply saddened that her children are both so young they will never remember their father.

“They don’t know that they have lost the greatest human being, and they’ll only ever know their dad through pictures and memories and videos and this note, and to me I feel like that’s the worst part of this is that they won’t feel the love that I felt for the past 10 years with my husband.”

But Cooper reassured her that her children will know their father through her love. He told her about his own personal experience with loss, recalling his father’s death when he was a little boy and his knowledge that his father did not want to leave him. He concluded the interview by wishing Katie and her family peace and strength.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jon was only 32-years-old when he died. Unfortunately, Katie did not get to be by his side when he died. A GoFundMe page has been setup to help assist Katie and her children.