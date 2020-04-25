Larsa Pippen Cuddles A Puppy Wearing A Skimpy String Bikini

Larsa Pippen has been thrilling her 1.9 million Instagram followers lately with sexy snaps taken in her backyard, and her latest post was no different. Larsa shared a sizzling shot in which she rocked a colorful bikini and cuddled an adorable puppy, who she introduced in the caption by the name of Cruz.

Larsa posed towards the edge of her backyard, on a square concrete area surrounded by lush green grass. Several modern gray lounge chairs were visible behind her, spots where Larsa has posed for many other pictures. The sky was a clear blue without a cloud in sight, and several trees were also visible in Larsa’s slice of paradise.

She rocked a neon green and blue bikini and tagged the label V D M in the picture, a sustainable swimwear line that creates stunning pieces from recycled plastic bottles and fishnets, according to their Instagram bio. Larsa’s bikini top was a simple style, with triangular cups that hugged her ample assets. They started out green at the top, and featured a deep blue hue towards the bottom of the cup, as well as on the straps. Larsa cuddled the puppy to her chest, and obscured her cleavage with his tiny body.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same bold color palette. The bikini featured a tiny triangular patch of neon green fabric that covered any NSFW areas, and striped green and blue straps that were tied high on her hips. The high-cut style of the bottoms elongated her legs, and accentuated her hourglass physique. Larsa didn’t turn around in the shot, so fans weren’t able to see how the sizzling swimsuit looked on her derriere.

Larsa went barefoot for the shot, and kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of sunglasses and nothing else. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her back in a sleek style.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 10,000 likes within just 56 minutes, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. The post also received 119 comments within less than an hour from Larsa’s eager fans.

“You are very pretty,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“You rock that body,” another follower added.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!” one fan commented.

“What kind of dog is that??” one fan said, curious about the adorable puppy that Larsa snuggled against her chest.

Larsa loves to flaunt her curves in skimpy bikinis, and the green-and-blue number isn’t the first one she has worn this week. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa stunned her followers with a short video clip in which she posed in front of the mirror and flaunted her curves in a tiny cobalt blue bikini.