Natalie Roser Stuns In A Tight Red Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser delighted her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a tight red mini dress while doing some errands around the house. In the caption of the post, Natalie referenced the fact that she was doing laundry, and she used a large striped white sheet as a backdrop for her stunning snaps.

In the first shot, Natalie faced the horizontally striped sheet, and her bright red dress popped against the neutral backdrop. The dress featured spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a back that dipped low, showing off some of her sun-kissed skin. The look had a figure-hugging fit that hugged Natalie’s curves, from her slim waist to her pert derriere. Her blond locks tumbled down in effortless waves, and she flashed a big smile at the camera.

In the second snap, Natalie got a bit more playful as she stuck out a hand, creating a shadow show on the sheet. She continued to smile as she played around, and gave her followers a peek at the front of the dress. The neckline was high enough to obscure her cleavage, but the red ribbed material still stretched over her toned physique and revealed plenty of her curves.

Natalie raised both of her arms above her head for the third and final snap in the post, showing off her toned arms and accentuating her hourglass physique with the pose. The hem of her mini dress came just a few inches down her thighs, and though the photo was cropped so not much of her long legs were visible in the frame, there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

Natalie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the red-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 6,800 likes within just one hour. Within the same time span, it also received 112 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Her smile, alone, can light up the world. Always impressive!” one fan commented.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” another follower said, including two heart emoji in his comment.

“Ravishing in red,” one fan added, loving the bold hue against Natalie’s blond locks and bronzed skin.

“Laundry in a slinky red dress? I think everyone is going goofy wearing gym clothes every day,” one fan commented, remarking on her figure-hugging ensemble.

Natalie loves to flaunt her fit physique in all kinds of sizzling outfits, and just a few days ago, she shared another smoking-hot triple update. As The Inquisitr reported, Natalie rocked a cropped sweater in a honey hue and pale coral bikini bottoms that were a high-rise style. Her curves looked stunning in the ensemble, and she posed under a rock formation on the beach for the breathtaking shots.