Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Shapely Legs In Snug Workout Attire While Training Her Lower Body

Tammy Hembrow added a new workout video to the Instagram page for her fitness app on Saturday and it’s all about training the lower body.

Dressed in a black zippered long-sleeve sweatshirt and shorts, the Australian bombshell started with a series of banded leg abductions. She started this exercise in a seated position with a gray exercise band around her knees. Then she widened and narrowed the space between her knees, stretching and contracting the band as she did so.

Tammy added a pair of dumbbells to the workout for the second exercise in the circuit, a combination of deep squats and side leg raises. Keeping the band around her knees, she raised the weights to her shoulders and she bent her knees until her thighs were parallel to the floor. After returning to a standing position, she lifted one leg to the side, maintaining a flexed foot throughout the entire movement. Then she squatted once more and repeated the leg raise on the other side.

In the third and final video of the series, Tammy got on her hands and knees for a set of glute kickbacks. Then she raised her leg backward, maintaining a 90-degree angle bend in the knee as she lifted and lowered it. She kept the band in the same position as her previous videos for this exercise.

In the close to 70 comments beneath the post, some of Tammy’s fans responded to her captions and talked about the workouts they’d done that day.

“Worked out earlier, day 4 of week 5 and my legs are like jelly!” one person wrote. “Best feeling thoughh!!”

“Doing mine today before work….love the bands and loving my shape atm….go get it, girls,” another added.

But there were other commenters who had questions for Tammy. One person asked about the regularity of her workouts.

“Do u work out every single day or every other day??” they wrote.

“What pound weights are you using?” a fourth commenter asked.

Tammy hasn’t responded to either of these questions, as of this writing.

Tammy shares workout videos like these on her personal page as well. In her most recent post for her over 11 million followers, she used a resistance for another lower body circuit which included walking lunges, side leg raises, and kickbacks. She did all these exercises while flaunting her enviably toned and shapely physique in a pair of gray leggings and a white racer-back sports bra.

The post has been liked over 180,000 times and more than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it.