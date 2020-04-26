La La Anthony Wows Fans In Yellow And Black Bikini For Throwback Instagram Photo: “Tell Me When”

La La Anthony likely dropped more than a couple of jaws among her over 10 million followers when she popped in her timelines wearing a string bikini. The skimpy two-piece swimsuit was covered in an ornate yellow print against a black background. The top’s two triangles of fabric showed off La La’s decolletage while its skimpy bottoms flaunted her enviable trim waist and shapely hips. La La wore her curly brown hair loose in the photo and it fell past her shoulders in tightly crimped waves. She appeared to be makeup and jewelry free but wore glamorously long white fingernails

La La stood on a picturesque beach in the photo but the geotag on the post said “Quarantined,” an indication that this was actually a throwback photo. Her caption also seemed to imply that she was longing to go outside and enjoy outdoor activities once more.

The photo has been liked close to 150,000 times, as of this writing and more than 2,2000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their reactions to the photo and several of those came from celebrity accounts. La La got approving comments from rapper Yung Miami and Vanessa Lachey but her non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“My jaw dropped,” one person wrote.

“Damn Lala, you look amazing,” a third commenter gushed.

The Power actress also got favorable comparisons to Beyonce.

“Not tryna be funny or compare but you and Beyonce could be sisters. You favor her in some of your pics. #beautiful,” a second Instagram user wrote, before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“She looks hot, ” a fourth person commented after tagging another Instagram user. “When I saw the pic, she reminded me of Beyonce.”

This isn’t the first time that La La has worn this bikini in an Instagram post. In a photo uploaded on April 5, La La posed chest-down in a body of water so that only her head, shoulders, and butt were visible in the image. She also listed “Quarantined” in her geotag and made it pretty clear that she was getting fed up with her coronavirus-induced isolation in her caption”

“Yeah right,” she wrote under the photo. “I wish.”

The photo has been liked over 400,000 times, as of this writing and more than 3,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. As the Inquisitr reported, Power actor and “Candy Shop” rapper 50 Cent commented on the photo and seemed shocked that her derriere was out for the world to see.