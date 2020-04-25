Donald Trump Campaign Blasts Coronavirus Committee As ‘Third Witch Hunt In Three Years’

President Donald Trump‘s 2020 campaign is slamming the United States Congress, The Hill reports.

In a fundraising email sent Saturday, the president’s campaign team likened congressional efforts to oversee the implementation of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and impeachment.

“First, the Democrat’s Russian Collusion Delusion FAILED because WE fought back. Then, their Impeachment Hoax FAILED because WE fought back even harder,” the email says.

“NOW, they are trying to weaponize a new coronavirus committee against me, and if we’re going to withstand this attack, we’ll need to fight back even harder than ever before. This is the third WITCH HUNT in THREE YEARS.”

The Trump campaign said that it is raising funds to bankroll the president’s fight against “the Left.”

Established in the record relief package, the Congressional Oversight Commission is not left wing, but bipartisan. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader will jointly decide who to appoint as the committee’s chairman. The panel will have five members and be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the relief.

But Congress is not the only body with oversight responsibilities. The package also allows for two other similar measures.

A Pentagon watchdog was named to lead the inspectors general panel, but Trump demoted him without appointing a replacement. The president also nominated a White House lawyer to oversee $500 billion of the relief funds. This lead to protests from Democratic politicians, who claim that oversight officials need to be impartial.

As The Hill notes, Trump has been aggressively pushing back against oversight measures, claiming that such maneuvers are “witch hunts” and “hoaxes.”

Trump has repeatedly suggested that the Democrats are using the coronavirus pandemic to damage his chances of re-election. During a press conference last week, the president warned Democratic politicians against treating the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic like the Russia probe.

“This should not be a partisan witch hunt. You know like the Russia witch hunt that turned out to be a total phony deal,” Trump said, stating that Democrats view the pandemic as an “election.”

According to the Democrats, however, it is Trump who is trying to use the coronavirus crisis to his advantage. In an interview on Friday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that Trump is dealing with the pandemic the way he dealt with impeachment, shifting responsibility onto others while trying to advance his own agenda.

According to Schiff, Trump is doing what is “politically advantageous” for him, with reckless disregard for the consequences.