Chanel West Coast Sizzles In A Skimpy Pink Bikini

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap taken while she was enjoying some relaxation poolside. Chanel showcased her curves in a sexy pink swimsuit from the brand White Fox, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture.

Chanel rocked a strapless pale pink bikini top that hugged her curves and revealed just a hint of cleavage. The top seemed barely able to contain her ample assets, as it also managed to flaunt a tantalizing amount of under boob. Her sun-kissed skin looked incredible against the pale hue of the bikini top, and her toned stomach was on full display.

She paired the strapless top with matching bottoms that had a simple silhouette. They stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs, and appeared to have ties on her hips as well. Chanel posed with her hands on either side of the bikini bottoms in the first snap, staring at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

Chanel’s brunette locks tumbled down her chest in a sleek style, and she appeared to be wearing no makeup beyond some gloss. She stood beside a modern pool that had a pink unicorn floatie in it and plenty of greenery surrounding it.

Chanel wasn’t quite satisfied with only sharing one pool day snap with her eager fans, so she opted to share a second as well. She turned her body slightly to the side, showing off her hourglass physique, and tugged at her bikini bottoms as she stared right at the camera. Her tattoos were visible in the snaps, and though the shot was cropped partway down her thigh, she still managed to showcase her voluptuous curves.

The rapper’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snaps,and the post racked up over 47,900 likes within just 30 minutes. It also received 1,359 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“So gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by several flame emoji.

“Beautiful without makeup,” another fan commented, loving the natural look that Chanel had going on for her pool day.

“A goddess,” one follower added simply.

“You look so beautiful Chanel,” another fan said, including several emoji in the comment.

Chanel loves to showcase her fit physique in all kinds of revealing ensembles, and just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she gave her followers a peek behind-the-scenes of how she maintains her curves. Chanel shared a short video clip in which she showcased her curves in a crop top and leggings as she did a workout in her bright pink home gym.