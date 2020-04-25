Blac Chyna Sits On The Tub In A Bathrobe In New Instagram Upload

Blac Chyna‘s 16.6 million followers were in for a cozy treat thanks to her latest Instagram upload, which featured the former reality star posing on the edge of a bathtub while wearing a robe.

Chyna sat on the side of the white tub, a large cartoon bunny figure behind her. The walls were painted a light gray, which made her post-bath wear stand out.

She wore a plush, black robe that was fairly low-cut, though Chyna’s hands blocked her bust from view. Still, her cleavage piercing was on display, the diamond stud glinting in the light.

In addition to the robe, Chyna wore a white towel on her head, covering her hair, and indicating that she had just stepped out of the tub herself. She held a black book in her hands, the cover emblazoned with white writing. Chyna revealed in the caption of the post that it was in fact a journal.

Though the mother-of-two has a multitude of tattoos, only one piece of ink could be seen in this image. Her 16.6 million fans got a peek at her “King” ink, dedicated to son King Cairo, on her hand. She also has “Dream” tattooed on her other hand for daughter Dream.

Her nails were lacquered with a reddish-pink polish, and encrusted with silver jewels. She completed the look with a diamond bracelet on one wrist.

Chyna wore a full face of makeup, starting with her groomed and shaped eyebrows, which arched high over her honey brown eyes. Her lids glimmered with a dusting of champagne shadow, which nearly reached her brow bone. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her cheeks were contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. She wore a light pink gloss on her lips.

Chyna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to tell her how they felt about her self-care look.

Some told Chyna she looked gorgeous.

“Ugh you’re so pretty,” complimented a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Flawless,” said another social media user.

Others were here for her self-care routine.

“YES TO SELF CARE,” they wrote in all caps.

Others noticed her bathroom decor.

“That’s cute,” commented a follower, using a gray bunny emoji.

At the time of this writing, the image racked up over 5,900 likes and 72 comments.

As Blac Chyna fans and The Inquisitr readers know, Chyna often shares her latest looks on her Instagram grid. One of her most recent posts featured her wearing a crop top and skintight pants.