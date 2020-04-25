Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are reportedly expecting their first child together, says People.

The outlet claims that Katherine’s pregnancy was confirmed to them via multiple sources. Chris already has one son, Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, but this will be Katherine’s first child.

The pregnancy news comes just ten months after the couple married in a private ceremony in Montecito, California. They first began dating in the summer of 2018 and married approximately one year later.

Shortly after their June 2019 wedding, a source told the outlet they were hoping to “expand their family as soon as possible.”

Katherine also spent a lot of time getting to know Jack. The article says part of the reason she fell for Chris is that she was charmed by how good of a dad he is to his 7-year-old son. Jack quickly became a big part of their dating life, even accompanying them on outings. Katherine and Jack have allegedly gotten very close.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad. Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is ‘the one,'” a source told People.

Another insider said that the couple is very compatible because they both value family, and they share similar values regarding their spirituality.

Katherine’s father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, previously told Extra that he was excited for the couple to have children, but didn’t want to pressure them.

“I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually. It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that. I’m looking forward it to, yes,” said the 72-year-old politician.

On social media, fans of the couple were excited about the pregnancy news. Dozens of people took to Twitter to congratulate Chris and Katherine and wish them well on bringing in a new addition to their family.

“Quarantine Baby made to the soundtrack from GotG,” theorized one fan, referencing Chris’ role in the popular Marvel franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Going to be one gorgeous baby! Congrats,” wrote another user.

One fan joked that the news explained why Katherine was so emotional during a recent Guardians of the Galaxy 2 watch party. Chris tweeted her reactions to his followers.

Neither Chris or Katherine has officially confirmed the news.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Chris and Katherine had broken quarantine to get some fresh air and visit Katherine’s parents.