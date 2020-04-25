Victoria Villarroel Flaunts Killer Curves In Skimpy Two-Piece Bikini

Venezuelan bombshell Victoria Villarroel captivated tens of thousands of fans around the world after she shared a new bikini-clad post on social media on Saturday, April 25. The 27-year-old beauty took to Instagram to share the revealing look with her 1.2 million followers.

The television personality, who is famously known for being Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant on Life Of Kylie, photographed and recorded herself with her cellphone for the series, which consisted of one photo and one video. Victoria exuded a sexy vibe as she posed indoors inside of her bedroom. Her short raven locks did not appear to be styled as she hid them under a Von Dutch cap.

It was unclear whether she was rocking any makeup in the snap as she hid her face with her phone. Nevertheless, what stole the show was the model’s killer curves, which she flaunted in a skimpy two-piece bikini.

The dainty bikini top, which was black, featured thin, versatile ties that the model wore over her shoulders and tied in the back. The tiny top showcased much of Victoria’s voluptuous figure as she spilled out of the triangular cups, exposing an ample amount of cleavage.

Victoria paired the swimsuit bra with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were equally as revealing. The flattering briefs, which were designed with a Brazilian cut, helped to showcase the model’s curvaceous figure, particularly her hips. The bottoms also featured high-waisted side straps that drew attention to Victoria’s slim and toned core.

The beauty finished the look off with just a can of Corona beer. She did not provide a geotag for the post, but mentioned in the post’s caption in Spanish that the weather was very hot.

The sexy slideshow was met with instant approval and support from many fans and garnered more than 67,000 likes since going live on Instagram just 45 minutes ago. Hundreds of fans also took to the comments section to shower Victoria with comments on her enviable figure, her bikini, and her looks.

“Jesus Christ, you are perfect,” one user commented.

“Queen,” a second admirer wrote, adding a string of fire emoji.

“I love you precious,” a third user asserted in Spanish.

“An actual real body, you look beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Victoria is no stranger to serving up sizzling bikini-clad snapshots of herself on Instagram. On February 29, she sent fans into a frenzy after she rocked a revealing bikini that flaunted her curvaceous physique, per The Inquisitr. The popular post received more than 221,000 likes.