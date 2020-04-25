WWE News: Chris Jericho Shares Real Thoughts On Triple H

Chris Jericho and Triple H currently compete for rival companies, but that didn’t stop the former from acknowledging “The Game” and his 25th anniversary in WWE. As quoted by 411 Mania, Jericho took to social media to congratulate his old colleague, and he was full of praise for the WWE Hall of Famer.

Jericho recalled all of the in-ring rivalries that the pair had with each throughout the years, stating that he has fond memories of their matches together.

“Times and circumstances might change, but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry that I had with Triple H. I just want to wish him a happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring, and a guy that I had just killer chemistry with. And every match we ever had together was great. So happy 25th anniversary. Lemmy would be very proud of you. And here’s to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only “The Game” can do.”

Jericho’s video will perhaps clear up some confusion about his feelings toward Triple H and WWE as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, “Le Champion” recently said that All Elite Wrestling Dynamite consistently beating WWE NXT in the weekly ratings is probably embarrassing for the opposition. However, it’s evident that Jericho is still fond of his old company.

Jericho and Triple H feuded several times throughout the years, and their matches were always critically acclaimed. Their biggest match took place at WrestleMania 18, as they competed in the main event for the World Championship. Some fans and pundits believe the match is overlooked because it followed The Rock and Hulk Hogan’s dream match, but it was still an entertaining main event.

The match was also notable as it was Triple H’s comeback month following a career-threatening injury, after being out of action for eight months due to a tear in his left quadriceps muscle. Jericho also feuded with Stephanie McMahon during his WWE career, and also aligned with her from time to time. Given that Triple H is McMahon’s husband, he naturally factored into these storylines.

Jericho isn’t the only big name to congratulate Triple H on his milestone this weekend. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, President Trump also took time out of his busy schedule to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. The superstar also received a segment on last night’s Friday Night SmackDown, which saw him ribbed by some of his best friends in the business.