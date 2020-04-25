Katya Elise Henry Shows off Bodacious Derriere In Tiny Two-Piece Outfit

American fitness model Katya Elise Henry captured hearts once more on social media after she posted a series of sultry snapshots of herself on Saturday, April 25. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 7.4 million followers as it quickly caught the attention of plenty.

The 25-year-old bombshell radiated as she was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of three images. Katya took center stage as she posed while sitting against a large rock wall. She exuded a playful, yet sexy vibe as she smiled widely, keeping her eyes closed in most of the snaps. Her long raven locks, which were styled in straight, cascaded down her back and over her left shoulder.

Katya added some glamour to the look by wearing a full face of makeup that brought out her natural beauty, including foundation, bronzer, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, mascara, a light pink lipgloss, blush, and eyeshadow. Still, it was her killer figure that stole the show, as she displayed her curves in a revealing two-piece ensemble.

Katya rocked an off-the-shoulder top that featured a flannel design. The skintight garment, which showcased her perky assets as the model did not wear a bra underneath, further featured ruffled edges. Additionally, the top helped to showcase Katya’s slim core as it was cropped.

Katya combined the top with a pair of matching shorts that did not leave much to the imagination. The tiny bottoms which rode upwards as Katya sat down, had no trouble flaunting the model’s curvaceous hips and bodacious derriere.

She finished the look off with a pair of hoop earrings, a number of rings, a bracelet, and long polished yellow nails.

Katya mentioned in the post’s caption that the series was photographed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, throwing it back to when she was “living my best life.”

The sizzling slideshow was met with a large amount of approval from the model’s fans as it amassed more than 57,000 likes in just 45 minutes after going live. More than 450 followers also vocalized their thoughts in the comments section, mostly to praise the beauty for her figure, looks, and ensemble.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“You have my heart, Katya,” a second fan added.

“Sheesh hot girl,” a third admirer chimed in,

“I’m in love with you,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Katya has posted a number of sexy snapshots on her social media account lately. On April 19, she sported a two-piece outfit that sent fans into a frenzy, as it showed off her killer curves, per The Inquisitr. The snap amassed more than 106,000 likes.