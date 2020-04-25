Sierra Skye Flaunts Her Curves In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye has been entertaining her 4.2 million Instagram followers by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home, and her latest post was no different. In her most recent update, Sierra showcased her killer curves in a leopard-print swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

Though Sierra didn’t include a geotag on the post, the shot appeared to have been taken in an area of her space. A white door and neutral wall with baseboard moulding was visible in the background, although Sierra’s bombshell body was the focal point of the snap.

The swimsuit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sierra has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She acknowledged the brand by tagging them in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The bikini top was a simple style with triangular cups that showcased her ample assets to perfection. The top showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and had thin strings that connected the cups in the middle and secured the swimsuit around her neck and back.

The matching swimsuit bottoms likewise had a simple silhouette, with sides that stretched high over Sierra’s hips. The bikini showcased her hourglass physique to perfection, and she kept the accessories relatively simple. Sierra wore a delicate ring on each hand, a silver chain bracelet that she often rocks, a pair of hoop earrings, and a name plate necklace. Her cutest accessory was her adorable four-legged friend, a gray kitten she was clutching in one hand.

Sierra’s long blond locks were pulled back in a messy ponytail, and several strands of her hair escaped to frame her face. Her makeup was minimal, with bold brows accentuating her gorgeous gaze and a soft pink hue on her parted lips.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot update, and the post racked up over 7,600 likes within just eight minutes. It received 90 comments within the same time frame from her eager fans as well.

“Do you know what this bikini is called on the site? I can’t find it, but it’s so cute!” one fan commented, looking to pick up a leopard-print bikini of her own.

“Beautiful bikini on you Sierra,” another fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“Incredibly gorgeous babe,” one follower commented.

“Awww love it!! She’s too precious,” another fan added, loving Sierra’s adorable kitten.

The blond beauty frequently shares stunning snaps with her eager followers, and often shows off her curves in looks from Fashion Nova. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sierra showcased her fit physique in a pink tie-dye romper with a strapless neckline and thigh-baring length.