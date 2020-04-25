Adam Schiff: Donald Trump Has ‘Fundamental Insecurity’ Toward Barack Obama

In an interview broadcast Friday night, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff discussed President Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Per The Hill, speaking with MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes, Schiff argued that the federal government was not prepared for the pandemic. According to Schiff, the administration was not ready to deal with the crisis because Trump disbanded the pandemic preparedness office created by former President Barack Obama.

“He had to get rid of it because it was a product of the Obama administration and the fundamental insecurity he has toward his predecessor meant he had to do away with anything associated with President Obama.”

According to Schiff, Trump left the United States “vulnerable because he felt that was politically advantageous.” Schiff explained that he believes Trump’s “character will not change, he will not change, and now it has such tragic and deadly consequences.”

Schiff also said that Trump’s response to the pandemic is evocative of the way he dealt with impeachment. The California Democrat, who played a central role in the inquiries, said Trump’s unwillingness to collaborate with Democratic governors during a pandemic was very reminiscent of his attempts to pressure Ukraine.

Trump was unwilling to help governors critical of him and he directed Vice President Mike Pence to refuse their calls for help, Schiff added.

“So, sadly, as we pointed out in the trial, a man with no moral compass will not find his way, and this president certainly hasn’t,” the top Democrat said.

The Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump for allegedly pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The GOP-controlled Senate later acquitted the president. Schiff led the Democratic effort in both chambers, acting as one of the impeachment managers.

Schiff has previously suggested that Trump is using the crisis caused by COVID-19 to advance his own agenda. In April, Schiff accused the president of “decapitating” intelligence community leadership, per The Guardian.

Trump has blamed Obama for the federal government’s inability to respond to the pandemic. Last week, during a White House press briefing, Trump repeatedly blamed his predecessor for the lack of resources, claiming that his administration “inherited broken junk” from Obama.

According to reports, the Trump administration gutted a number of key public health agencies and offices, completely eliminating the position of senior director for global health security and biothreats on the national security council.

Nonetheless, the president has continued blaming Democratic politicians for the government’s apparent inability to deal with the pandemic, criticizing not only Obama but also Democratic governors and top Democrats in the House.