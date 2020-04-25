Donald Trump Jr. Jokes About Hillary Clinton ‘Poisoning’ Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump Jr. took aim at Hillary Clinton on Saturday, making a joke that appeared to accuse her of “poisoning” disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The eldest son of President Donald Trump took to Twitter to respond to Hillary’s dig about Trump’s apparent endorsement of injecting disinfectant as a cure for the coronavirus. President Trump came under widespread criticism for the remark, which led to many public health experts to warn that injecting or ingesting disinfectant would be very dangerous.

Trump later claimed he was being sarcastic, an explanation that many seemed to doubt. There was also some evidence that Americans may have taken his advice, with several places noting an increase in calls to poison control centers for ingestion of household cleaning supplies, like Lysol.

Clinton joined those in calling out Trump for the controversial medical advice, taking to Twitter to mock the president and warn people not to listen to him.

“Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea,” Clinton tweeted, via the New York Post.

Donald Trump Jr. stepped in to defend his father, going after Clinton with an insinuation that she may have played a role in Epstein’s death. He also seemed to reference the investigation that she used a private email server as secretary of state.

“We know, we know … poison is reserved for a long list of people like Jeffrey Epstein … and servers. Am I right?” Trump Jr. tweeted, adding a winking emoji.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his Manhattan jail cell last summer and died after being rushed to a hospital. His death was ruled a suicide by hanging — with no poison involved.

Following Epstein’s death, many conspiracy theorists circulated unfounded theories that Bill and Hillary Clinton could have played a role in his death. Bill Clinton had a previous relationship with Epstein, having flown on the financier’s private jet. Donald Trump also had a friendship with Epstein, with videos showing them partying together before they had a reported falling out.

Trump Jr.’s tweet seemed to backfire a bit, as many reminded the 42-year-old of his father’s past relationship with Epstein, responding to his tweet with pictures of the two together.

There are also theories that Epstein may have been murdered. As the New York Post reported, famed medical examiner Michael Baden said Epstein’s autopsy and the manner of his injuries suggested that it may have been a homicide rather than a suicide.