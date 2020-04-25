Mariana Morais Flaunts Her Backside In A Leopard-Print Bikini As She Eats Pasta And Pets A Shaggy Pooch

Mariana was joined by Ricky the goldendoodle.

Fitness influencer Mariana Morais rocked a revealing bikini for a solo picnic, and her tasty meal soon attracted the attention of a large shaggy dog.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram to share a few photos that were snapped in the backyard of her new home. Mariana recently joined The Clubhouse, a new collective of content creators founded by another popular fitness influencer and model, Daisy Keech. The group resides in a mansion in Beverly Hills, and Mariana’s photos provided a glimpse at their luxurious digs. The property includes a lush green yard and a swanky swing bed hanging from one of the tall shade trees surrounding the area.

Mariana was sunbathing on the lawn, and she was also enjoying a meal of pasta, chicken, and veggies. She was rocking a tiny leopard-print two-piece. It included a slide-style string bikini top with small triangle cups that left little to the imagination. Mariana was wearing the garment’s neck strings tied tightly, which caused it to ride up and expose a small amount of underboob.

The model’s matching bottoms were a ruched style that Mariana could adjust to show more or less skin. She was wearing them scrunched in to provide a minimal amount of coverage. The garment had long side ties, which arched up high over Mariana’s curvy hips. In one photo, she was posing with her back to the camera. This view revealed that her bikini bottoms had a thong back.

In her first snap, Mariana was pictured sitting on a white towel and taking a sip of a beverage. She was wearing her long, blond hair pulled back in a messy ponytail. Her meal was sitting on the grass in front of her.

The food seemingly attracted one of the resident dogs, a goldendoodle named Ricky. However, the well-behaved pooch didn’t go after Mariana’s meal. Instead, he was content to get a few pets and scratches. Mariana’s final photo was a shot of the model scratching the canine’s chest. She was sitting on her feet and flaunting her pert posterior by arching her back.

Over the span of an hour, Mariana’s photos racked up over 22,000 likes. Many of the model’s 636,000 Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to share their reactions to the snaps.

“Aww you both look so cute,” read one response to her post.

“Ricky got the best seat in the house! Damn u Ricky!!” another fan wrote.

“Wish I was quarantined there haha,” a third admirer remarked.

“That’s just an insane body,” a fourth commenter wrote. “Like look at his posture. Such a good boy.”