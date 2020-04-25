Lyna Perez Stuns Fans As She Goes Braless Under Mesh Cover-Up

American beauty Lyna Perez sent temperatures soaring around the world with an extremely revealing new photo of herself on social media on Saturday, April 25. The internet starlet shared the post with her 5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The 27-year-old model was photographed poolside outdoors as she soaked up the sun’s rays. She emanated a very sexy vibe and took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. Lyna posed with her hips propped out a bit and shared a pout while staring directly into the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair — which featured some blond highlights — was styled in loose curls as it fell down her back and over her shoulders.

As per usual, Lyna sported a very glamorous makeup application that complemented her natural beauty and skin-tone, including a dark eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a light-pink lipstick, bronzer, and a full-coverage foundation. What caught the most attention in the snap, however, was her famous and enviable figure, which she proudly flaunted in an outfit that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Up top, the model went braless and rocked just a black mesh cover-up. The garment, which featured a number of silver charms on it, did not do much to conceal her voluptuous assets, as it showed off cleavage, sideboob and underboob. Furthermore, it appeared the model had photoshopped some parts of her chest as to adhere to Instagram’s anti-nudity policy.

Lyna combined the cover-up with a pair of black bikini bottoms. The classically designed Brazilian-style thong flaunted Lyna’s curvy figure, particularly her hips and bodacious derriere. Meanwhile, the thong’s high-waisted cut drew attention to her slim core.

Lyna did not include a geotag in the post, but did engage with her fans in the post’s caption, asking them what she should “do on live today,” and telling them she loves them.

The racy snapshot was met with widespread support and approval from many of the beauty’s followers, amassing more than 82,000 likes in the first two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 2,400 fans showered her with compliments in the comments section on her looks, body, and her outfit.

“Wow you make my quarantine happy,” one fan commented.

“Very, very beautiful,” a second follower added.

“You are so hot,” chimed in a third follower.

“You’re a work of art,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Lyna has served up a number of sexy looks on social media as of late. On April 21, she sent hearts racing after she sported a see-through tank-top and a white thong that displayed her killer curves, per The Inquisitr.